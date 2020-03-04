Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins third straight game

Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

All of a sudden, Jones has the hot hand in San Jose -- he's won three straight games with just four goals allowed on 80 shots in that span. The 30-year-old goalie improved to 17-19-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 39 appearances. If he keeps producing positive results, Jones could see the bulk of the work down the stretch.