Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins third straight game
Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
All of a sudden, Jones has the hot hand in San Jose -- he's won three straight games with just four goals allowed on 80 shots in that span. The 30-year-old goalie improved to 17-19-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 39 appearances. If he keeps producing positive results, Jones could see the bulk of the work down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.