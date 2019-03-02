Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins ugly again
Jones allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
As has been customary during 2018-19, Jones yielded three goals but earned the victory. He's just one win shy of the league lead despite holding the worst save percentage and GAA of his career. He also seems to only be getting worse too, as he has an .865 save percentage in the last five contests. Jones is 30-13-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 49 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...