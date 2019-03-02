Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins ugly again

Jones allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

As has been customary during 2018-19, Jones yielded three goals but earned the victory. He's just one win shy of the league lead despite holding the worst save percentage and GAA of his career. He also seems to only be getting worse too, as he has an .865 save percentage in the last five contests. Jones is 30-13-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 49 games this season.