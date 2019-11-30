Sharks' Martin Jones: Won third straight
Jones allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
The 29-year-old has done plenty of winning in November, but prior to last Saturday, he only had one performance with a save percentage above .916 this month. He's been above that mark in each of the last three games and owns a .949 save percentage in the last three contests. Jones is 9-1-0 with a .905 save percentage in November. Overall, he is 11-8-1 with a 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage this season.
