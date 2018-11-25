Sharks' Martin Jones: Won't start Saturday
Despite a previous report that indicated otherwise, Jones won't get the start in goal in Saturday's road game against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Aaron Dell will guard the cage against Vegas, which means Jones will almost certainly get the starting nod for Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres.
