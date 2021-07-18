Jones was exposed to Seattle in advance of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

Jones is an interesting netminder in the sense that he's played in 134 regular-season games over the last three years while posting identical lackluster .896 save percentages in each. He's a proven workhorse between the pipes -- as evidenced by his 60-plus games four years running from 2015-19 -- but the 31-year-old's ratios have taken a dive and he appears to be past his prime. Jones has three years remaining on his current deal worth $5.75 million annually.