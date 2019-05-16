Sharks' Martin Jones: Wrangles controversial win

Jones allowed four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.

The Sharks spotted their goalie a two-goal lead after the first period, but Jones allowed all four goals in the second period. Logan Couture then tied the game in the third period before Erik Karlsson's second tally of the night got Jones off the hook in overtime. The win was not without controversy, as the officials missed a hand pass leading up to the overtime tally, but that doesn't change the fact that the Sharks now lead the series 2-1. Jones will look to be stingier in Friday's pivotal Game 4.