Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields four goals in loss
Jones allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss against the Predators on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has practically picked up where he left off last season, yielding 12 goals in the first three games, but the difference is Jones did a lot of winning in 2018-19. He is 0-3-0 to begin the season. Jones also has 4.56 GAA and a .854 save percentage in three starts during 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.