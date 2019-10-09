Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields four goals in loss

Jones allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss against the Predators on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has practically picked up where he left off last season, yielding 12 goals in the first three games, but the difference is Jones did a lot of winning in 2018-19. He is 0-3-0 to begin the season. Jones also has 4.56 GAA and a .854 save percentage in three starts during 2019-20.