Jones allowed four goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Canucks on Friday.

The Sharks came back to tie the game after trailing by two, but Jones still couldn't give fantasy owners a victory, as he yielded the game-winner in overtime. Jones had an excellent start to the season, but he's cooled considerably, posting a .884 save percentage in his last six games. He's also allowed at least four goals in each of his last four starts, owning a .860 save percentage during that stretch. Jones will look to get back on track on Monday against the Oilers, who he hasn't faced since last season's playoffs.