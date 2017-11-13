Jones allowed just one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Kings on Sunday.

The Sharks goaltender yielded a power-play marker in the first period, but that's it, as he turned aside 19 shots in the final two. Jones has now won three of the last four and allowed a lone goal in three of those starts. That little run is a big reason why he has stellar numbers through 12 games (8-4-0, .925 save percentage, 2.13 GAA).