Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields one power-play goal in narrow victory
Jones allowed just one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Kings on Sunday.
The Sharks goaltender yielded a power-play marker in the first period, but that's it, as he turned aside 19 shots in the final two periods. Jones has now won three of the last four and allowed a lone goal in three of those starts. That little run is a big reason why he has stellar numbers through 12 games - 8-4-0, .925 save percentage and 2.13 GAA.
