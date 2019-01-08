Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields one to win fifth straight

Jones stopped 22 of 23 shots and dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Kings.

Jones' season has been unimpressive based on his individual statistics -- he has a .899 save percentage -- but he now has won his fifth straight game and 19th of the campaign. He's been aided by strong defensive performances during this streak, facing 27 or less shots in four of the outings. In fact, opposing teams have shot on Jones less than 30 times in 61.2 percent of his starts this year.