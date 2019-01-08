Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields one to win fifth straight
Jones stopped 22 of 23 shots and dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Kings.
Jones' season has been unimpressive based on his individual statistics -- he has a .899 save percentage -- but he now has won his fifth straight game and 19th of the campaign. He's been aided by strong defensive performances during this streak, facing 27 or less shots in four of the outings. In fact, opposing teams have shot on Jones less than 30 times in 61.2 percent of his starts this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...