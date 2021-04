Jones allowed two goals on 40 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Both goals against Jones came off the stick of Mark Stone. In the shootout, Alex Tuch's lone tally completed the Golden Knights' comeback. The 31-year-old Jones slipped to 15-12-3 with a 3.19 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 31 outings. The veteran goalie could start again in Wednesday's rematch with the Golden Knights.