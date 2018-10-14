Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields three goals in loss
Jones allowed three goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey.
Making his first start since Oct. 8, Jones fell to 1-3-0 in four starts on the year. He's coughed up 12 goals in those four outings while facing just 100 shots, registering a .880 save percentage. If Jones continues to struggle, Aaron Dell could benefit by seeing more regular action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...