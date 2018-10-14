Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields three goals in loss

Jones allowed three goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey.

Making his first start since Oct. 8, Jones fell to 1-3-0 in four starts on the year. He's coughed up 12 goals in those four outings while facing just 100 shots, registering a .880 save percentage. If Jones continues to struggle, Aaron Dell could benefit by seeing more regular action.

More News
Our Latest Stories