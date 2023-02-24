Kaut scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

This was Kaut's second game with the Sharks after beginning the year with the Avalanche prior to a trade in January. The 23-year-old has stepped into a middle-six role right away -- he played alongside Tomas Hertl, who set up his tally. Kaut has four points, 28 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating through 29 appearances between the two teams this season. If he can gain a bit more ice time and show some scoring production, he could be a fantasy target for managers in deeper formats.