Kaut logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Kaut has picked up two goals and two helpers over his last six outings. He's started to get a top-six look alongside Tomas Hertl, which is a valuable spot to occupy in a Sharks lineup that has minimal talent on the wings. Kaut is up to eight points, 44 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances.