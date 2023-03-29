Kaut scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Kaut's goal at 17:57 of the third period secured the Sharks' surprising win. The 23-year-old has four points over eight contests with the Sharks, surpassing the three points in 27 games he recorded with the Avalanche earlier in the year. The 23-year-old winger has added 41 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating through 35 appearances. He could continue to get a look in a middle-six role, but his production is unlikely to be enough to help in fantasy.