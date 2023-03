Kaut logged an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kaut drew into the lineup with Evgeny Svechnikov (lower body) out. The assist was Kaut's second point five games with the sharks after he was traded from the Avalanche in January. The winger has five points, 34 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating through 32 appearances. He played on the second line Monday and may be due a longer look in the top six.