Marchment scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 10-0 preseason win over the Ducks.

Marchment got a look alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith for this game. If that trio holds into the regular season, Marchment will get a significant boost in fantasy value. It's still possible the 31-year-old winger is just a placeholder for Ivar Stenberg on the top line, but Marchment came to San Jose on a five-year, $33.75 million contract, so he is all but guaranteed to play a prominent role regardless of his linemates.