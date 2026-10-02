Marchment scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Marchment opened the scoring in his Sharks debut. He is the first player to get a look on the top line alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, with the trio carrying San Jose's offense in the opener. Marchment has logged at least 45 points in four of the last five seasons despite playing for four different teams, so finding chemistry with new teammates shouldn't be a problem. Marchment will have significant appeal if he stays on the top line, though he can still be a useful all-around winger if he slips to the middle six.