Marchment scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Marchment helped out on a Will Smith goal to start the comeback before ending it himself with the go-ahead tally at 10:50 of the third period. This was Marchment's first multi-point effort of the season. The 31-year-old winger is filling a versatile role for the Sharks, shifting around the lines as necessary in an attempt to spark the offense. He has four goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM, seven blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 14 appearances this season.