Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators. He also added a blocked shot.

Marchment opened the scoring at 5:30 of the first period, converting a one-timer from the slot after Tyler Toffoli delivered a no-look pass from behind the net. The goal was Marchment's second of the season, and he finished with a plus-1 rating and a blocked shot as well. The winger continues to provide secondary scoring for San Jose, and while he's no longer skating in the first line alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, he should continue to have opportunities as long as he remains in a top-six role.