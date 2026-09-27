Marchment recorded a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over the Golden Knights.

Marchment picked up a secondary assist on Macklin Celebrini's second-period goal before delivering the decisive tally himself. With Vegas having erased a 2-0 deficit, Marchment beat Carter Hart at the 9:47 mark of the third period to restore San Jose's lead. Michael Misa added insurance just over five minutes later. Marchment also scored twice in Thursday's 10-0 win over Anaheim, giving the veteran winger a strong finish to his preseason. He figures to open the 2026-27 regular season on the first line and the second power-play unit.