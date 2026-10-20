Marchment scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Marchment opened the scoring with his third goal of the season, giving him goals in two of his last three appearances. The veteran winger also registered four shots, tying his season-high mark in that category. His recent scoring uptick is encouraging, but Marchment's relatively modest offensive role and inconsistent shot production could limit his fantasy ceiling in standard formats, especially considering he's being deployed as a bottom-six forward while also seeing time in the second power-play unit.