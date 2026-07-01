Sharks' Mason Marchment: Signs five-year contract

Marchment agreed to terms on a five-year, $33.75 million deal with San Jose on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Marchment ended the 2025-26 season on a high note, tallying two goals and seven assists in his last nine games with the Kraken. Overall, the 31-year-old winger compiled 19 goals and 26 assists in 68 games split between Columbus and Seattle. He figures to slot into a middle-six role for San Jose, but he could push further up the depth chart as the season progresses.