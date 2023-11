Benning (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Friday.

Jan Rutta (undisclosed) was moved to IR in a corresponding move. Benning has an assist, seven hits and 18 blocks in eight games this season. He might draw into the lineup as Rutta's replacement, but it's also possible that Marc-Edouard Vlasic will take that spot, which would potentially leave Benning as a healthy scratch.