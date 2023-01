Benning notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Benning has an assist in three straight games and four of his last five. He helped out on the second of Timo Meier's second-period tallies Friday. Benning is up to one goal, 16 assists, 28 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 56 hits and a minus-7 rating through 39 contests overall. He's on pace to easily shatter his previous career high in points (21), set in 2017-18.