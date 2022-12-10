Benning posted two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Benning set up a Nico Sturm goal in the second period and added a secondary helper on Nick Bonino's empty-netter in the third. Over the last 10 games, Benning has put up nine assists. The 28-year-old defenseman has surpassed his production from 65 games last year -- he's at one goal, 12 assists, 22 shots on net, 43 hits, 47 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's been a pleasant surprise in his first year with the Sharks, and his steady top-four role will keep him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.