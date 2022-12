Benning notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Benning's offense this season continues to be a surprise, and it's even earned him time on the second power-play unit recently. He set up a Kevin Labanc goal in the first period of Sunday's game. Benning has six helpers in his last eight outings and is up to 10 points, 22 shots on net, 39 hits, 42 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 28 contests overall.