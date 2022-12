Benning (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Benning initially left the game in the second period. He returned for one shift in the third but couldn't continue. More information on the defenseman's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Flyers. If he can't play, Radim Simek would likely rejoin the lineup.