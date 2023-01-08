Benning logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Benning stretched his assist streak to four games when he set up fellow defenseman Mario Ferraro's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Benning has taken a noticeable step up on offense while logging top-four minutes for the Sharks this season. He's at one goal, 17 helpers, 29 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 57 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 40 contests.