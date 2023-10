Benning (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday versus the Capitals, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Benning sat out Friday's 3-0 loss to Carolina due to a lingering lower-body issue. He has one assist, eight shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and seven hits in seven appearances this season. Coach David Quinn didn't say who Benning will replace on the blue line in Sunday's contest.