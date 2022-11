Benning posted an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Benning has four assists over his last four games. He's exceeded expectations on offense this year with eight points in 24 outings after posting just 11 assists in 65 games last season. The physical defenseman has also played fairly well off the puck compared to his teammates -- he's at a minus-6 rating with 32 hits and 28 blocked shots this year.