Benning produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Benning snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on a Noah Gregor goal in the first period. It appears Benning's fairly steady offense from late November and into early December has dried up, but he's still playing in a top-four role. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points, 26 shots on net, 54 hits, 57 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances.