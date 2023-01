Benning logged an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Benning has picked up three assists across his last four games, turning things around after a four-game point drought in the middle of December. The 28-year-old continues to be more productive than expected in a top-four role for the Sharks. He has a goal, 15 assists, 27 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 56 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 38 contests.