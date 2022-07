Benning joined the Sharks on Wednesday on a four-year, $5 million contract.

Benning put up 11 assists in 65 games with the Predators last season. The 28-year-old defenseman is well-known for his physical play, though there's not much offense to be had. Benning should secure a bottom-four role as the Sharks try to move on in the post-Brent Burns era.