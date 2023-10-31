Benning was designated for injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Benning wasn't on the ice for practice Tuesday after reportedly blocking a shot versus the Capitals on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. On the year, the 29-year-old Benning has garnered just one assist to go with nine shots, seven hits and six PIM. The defenseman will likely be replaced in the lineup by Jacob MacDonald or Nikita Okhotyuk, who were both just taken off injured reserve Tuesday.