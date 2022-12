Benning posted an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Benning has racked up seven assists in his last nine contests. It's a rather unprecedented run of offense for the 28-year-old, but he's making the most of his newfound top-four role. The Alberta native has one goal, 10 helpers, 46 blocked shots, 41 hits, 22 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 29 contests overall.