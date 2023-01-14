Benning produced an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Benning has an assist in six of his last nine contests. He set up an Oskar Lindblom tally in the third period of Friday's lopsided loss. Benning continues to be one of few pleasant surprises on the Sharks' roster -- he's up to a goal, 18 assists, 33 shots on net, 66 hits, 70 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 43 games.