Benning posted one shot on goal and one blocked shot in the Sharks' 3-2 overtime defeat to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

After missing Sunday's matchup against the Bruins with an illness, Benning returned to the lineup and logged 20:36. He also contributed a hit and a blocked shot during the contest. Benning should occupy a spot in the Sharks' top-four defensive corps and second power-play unit for the time being.