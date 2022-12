Benning (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Benning exited Tuesday's game with the injury, and it appears it'll cost him at least one full contest. The 28-year-old blueliner will be replaced by Radim Simek, while Mario Ferraro is likely to pick up some extra minutes. Benning's next chance to play is Saturday in Dallas.