Benning (undisclosed) will not suit up Sunday against Boston, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's unclear if Benning is dealing with an injury or if the Sharks elected to scratch him. The 28-year-old has 20 points through 46 games this season but he's posted a minus-4 rating over the last eight games. Nick Cicek will dress in his absence Sunday.
