Benning produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Benning has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since last January. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to three points in 14 games this year, and he's added 12 hits, 12 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating. His 18:03 average ice time per game is the highest it's been in his career, but that speaks more to the Sharks' lack of defensive depth than it does to Benning taking a step forward in productivity.