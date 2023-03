Benning notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Benning was able to get on the scoresheet against his first NHL club, helping out on a Steven Lorentz tally. The assist was Benning's second in the last four games but just his third in 10 outings in March. The 28-year-old defenseman has a career-high 24 points with 52 shots on net, 95 hits, 111 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 69 appearances.