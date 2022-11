Benning notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Benning's first multi-point effort of the year snapped a three-game drought. The defenseman has been unusually active on offense in November, logging a goal and four helpers in 10 contests this month. He's at six points, 17 shots on net, 25 hits, 19 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 21 outings overall, so he's likely only an option in deep fantasy formats.