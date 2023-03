Benning produced an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

After a strong first half of the campaign, Benning has just two helpers in 17 contests since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old likely wasn't going to keep his offense up forever, as he's more of a physical presence. For the season, he's at one goal, 22 helpers, 48 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 89 hits and a minus-16 rating through 66 appearances.