Benning notched an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Benning has three assists over his last two games as he continues to thrive in a top-four role. The defenseman is up to seven points, 27 hits, 22 blocked shots, 17 shots on goal, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 22 outings. Benning is still more of a physical presence, but he's showing a scoring pace that would give him a career year if he can maintain it all season.