Benning scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Benning put the Sharks ahead 3-2 in the third period with his first goal since the 2020-21 campaign. The 28-year-old defenseman doesn't score often -- he hasn't recorded multiple goals in a season since he potted five with the Oilers in 2018-19. He's more of a physical presence, as he's racked up 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating to go with his two points and 12 shots through 13 contests.