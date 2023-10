Benning logged an assist, five blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Benning picked up his first point of the year when he set up Thomas Bordeleau's goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Benning is one of the most experienced members of the Sharks' blue line this year, so he should be a fixture in a top-four role. He's racked up five blocks, four PIM and one hit in addition to his assist through two contests in 2023-24.