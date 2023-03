Benning picked up a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Benning didn't get on the scoresheet in 10 games in February, but he didn't let the drought extend into March. He set up a Steven Lorentz shorthanded tally in the third period. Benning secured a career season Thursday -- he's up to 22 points with 45 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 85 hits and a minus-9 rating through 60 appearances.