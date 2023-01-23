Benning missed Sunday's game against Boston due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Sunday was Benning's second missed game of the season. The 28-year-old could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday against Detroit.
